The policies
‘CODE RED FOR HUMANITY’: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned on Monday that human action has altered the environment at an “unprecedented” pace and laid out the catastrophic impacts if nations don't act swiftly to curb their fossil-fuel emissions.
We've already gotten a harrowing preview of the consequences of climate change this summer. Flooding wrought destruction across Germany and Belgium; the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia experienced unprecedented heat waves that caused hundreds of excess deaths; wildfires are currently ravaging the Greek island of Evia; and neighboring states are getting hit with deadly air pollution as California's Dixie fire is casting “a pall of noxious smoke.”
The IPCC report was released hours before Democrats unveiled their $3.5 trillion budget resolution yesterday morning — putting even more weight on Democrats' hopes to enact transformative climate policy through the budget reconciliation project designed to halve greenhouse gas emissions and create an 80% clean energy grid by 2030.
- “We will take on the existential threat of climate change by transforming our energy systems toward renewable energy and energy efficiency,” Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement. “Through a Civilian Climate Corps we will give hundreds of thousands of young people good paying jobs and educational benefits as they help us combat climate change.”
But progressives are not satisfied with the resolution so far. “Natural Resources Chair Raul Grijalva of Arizona on Monday called the Senate’s budget proposal ‘disappointing’ because it doesn’t meet ‘critical climate goals or needs,’ including drought mitigation in the West,” Bloomberg’s Billy House reports.
- “Investments in electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies are critical to a cleaner future, but millions of Americans are facing drought, wildfire, erosion and habitat destruction today,” Grijalva, a past chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told the House.
- And “Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter A. DeFazio of Oregon has given the bipartisan infrastructure deal a lukewarm reception. DeFazio has said the bill doesn’t do enough to address climate change wants the two chambers to negotiate a final bill.”
The process: “Biden and lawmakers have a series of crucial steps this summer and fall,” CNN’s Ella Nilsen reports. “The bulk of budget reconciliation will likely happen in September and October, teeing up the crucial United Nations Climate Change Conference where the US and other nations will meet to discuss decarbonization commitments.”
Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has found herself between a moderate and a progressive place. “Both proposals face a complex path in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has pledged not to take up one without the other,” our Tony Romm reports.
- “Some liberal-leaning Democrats have insisted that they will not support one tranche of spending without the other, arguing that the bipartisan public-works bill on its own is insufficient. The demands have been especially potent in the House, where Pelosi cannot afford to lose many votes if she hopes to adopt either economic package.”
- “Yet the party’s more centrist wing in recent weeks has expressed its own trepidations, especially around the hefty price tag. For example, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) signaled in late July that she would vote to adopt a budget and begin the work of crafting legislation to carry it out — even as she remains concerned about its overall cost.”
- Pressure rising: “A group of six moderate Democrats has started circulating a letter addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that urges her to bring the bipartisan legislation to the House floor for a vote as soon as it passes the Senate,” the Hill's Jordan Williams reported over the weekend.
The investigations
ATTN 1/6 SELECT COMMITTEE: “A federal judge on Monday questioned why U.S. prosecutors are asking Capitol riot defendants to pay only $1.5 million in restitution while American taxpayers are paying more than $500 million to cover the costs of the Jan. 6 attack by a pro-Trump mob,” our colleague Spencer Hsu reports.
- “Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of Washington challenged the toughness of the Justice Department’s stance in a plea hearing for a Colorado Springs man who admitted to one of four nonviolent misdemeanor counts of picketing in the U.S. Capitol.”
- “On Monday, she pressed the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington on why it was seeking to require only $2,000 in each felony case and $500 in each misdemeanor case.”
- In her words: “Where we have Congress acting, appropriating all this money due directly to the events of January 6th, I have found the damage amount of less than $1.5 million — when all of us American taxpayers are about to foot the bill for close to half a billion dollars — a little bit surprising,” she said.
The campaign
SUCCESSION: As scores of Democratic leaders and top officials, including Biden, line up to denounce embattled New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, party leadership is looking ahead at 2022 to decide which front-runner to throw the full force of the party behind.
- “Already, New York Democratic officials, activists and strategists have begun privately discussing around a half-dozen politicians capable of succeeding Cuomo, with some potential candidates or their allies starting to gauge interest and identify possible sources of support,” the New York Times’ Lisa Lerer and Katie Glueck report.
- “They include several who national Democrats believe would easily win a general election in the lopsidedly Democratic state — among them women and people of color whose ascension to the governor’s office in Albany could burnish the party’s image for inclusiveness.”
Who? “The handicapping of the potential Democratic field to succeed Cuomo begins with [New York Attorney General Letitia James], who is viewed by many as the most formidable contender, capable of appealing to both Black voters across the ideological spectrum and white progressives who see her as having held Cuomo to account.”
- But … “James has yet to give any indication that she is planning a run for anything but re-election as attorney general, and she is often described as risk-averse.”
- Content warning: “The longer it takes for Cuomo’s fate to be resolved, the greater the headache for Democrats.”
Meanwhile, “The union representing State Police investigators is demanding that supervision of the governor’s protective detail be returned to the agency’s headquarters after an attorney general’s investigation found Cuomo sexually harassed a female trooper after he had directed that rules be changed so she could be placed on the highly coveted unit,” the Times Union’s Brendan J. Lyons reports.
- “As attorney general, Cuomo had once asserted following an investigation by his administration into alleged misconduct by Gov. Eliot Spitzer and the State Police that governors should have no role in the hiring or promotional decisions of the law enforcement agency.”
- “But as governor, Cuomo has meddled in the appointments made on his protective detail.”
At the Pentagon
PENTAGON UNVEILS VACCINE MANDATE: “Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will seek to mandate coronavirus vaccination for all U.S. service members by mid-September and could begin requiring inoculation even sooner if a vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration,” our colleague Dan Lamothe reports.
- “The effort is an acknowledgment that rising infection rates across the country pose a particular threat to military readiness, and it follows a months-long campaign by senior defense officials to cajole the nation’s 1.3 million active duty service members to get vaccinated voluntarily.”
- “About 65 percent of the active-duty military is fully inoculated, according to Pentagon data, but rates vary significantly by service as misinformation about the vaccines’ safety has fueled reluctance among a large segment of the workforce.”
ICYMI: Hesitancy within the ranks. “Since Biden asked the Pentagon last week to look at adding the coronavirus vaccine to the military’s mandatory shots, former Army lawyer Greg T. Rinckey has fielded a deluge of calls,” AP News’ Julie Watson reports.
- “His firm, Tully Rinckey, has heard from hundreds of soldiers, Marines and sailors wanting to know their rights and whether they could take any legal action if ordered to get inoculated for the coronavirus.”
- “A lot of U.S. troops have reached out to us saying, ‘I don’t want a vaccine that’s untested, I’m not sure it’s safe, and I don’t trust the government’s vaccine. What are my rights?’” Rinckey told Watson.
Viral
WHO WORE IT BEST?