Ten House Democrats joined the call in July in a separate letter led by Reps. Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) and Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). Both groups pointed to “repeated instances where Alphabet missed the mark and did not proactively ensure its products and workplaces were safe for Black people,” including research finding that Google’s search engine results and algorithms perpetuate racial stereotypes and the company’s firing of Timnit Gebru, a top artificial-intelligence ethicist and one of the most prominent Black women in her field.