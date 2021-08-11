The review comes weeks after a National Security Agency review found that Carlson was not targeted in any investigations but that his name was de-anonymized after being mentioned by third parties the agency was surveilling, two people familiar with the matter told the Record’s Martin Matishak last month. NSA Inspector General Robert P. Storch will look into the NSA’s legal compliance and will check whether procedures to de-anonymize names in intercepts were followed, his office said.