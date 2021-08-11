Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has, to his credit, been one of the foremost GOP promoters of coronavirus vaccines. But a few weeks ago, he lamented that there wasn’t much more he could do than tell people to get vaccinated. Yet again, he and his fellow pro-vaccine Republicans might want to look at those in their midst who are promoting these kinds of increasingly extreme arguments that unjustly denigrate not just mandates, but vaccines in general.