The 50-49 vote came early this morning, clearing another hurdle in Democrats' economic agenda in which Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) called “a generational transformation for how our economy works for average Americans.”
POLITICAL THEATER: “To make their Democratic colleagues suffer for sidelining GOP input, Republican senators forced dozens of amendment votes during the vote-a-rama on issues like critical race theory, defunding the police, immigration enforcement and using federal money to cover abortions,” Politico’s Caitlin Emma and Jennifer Scholtes report.
- Senate “Republicans were able to pick off some Democrats,” CNN’s Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran and Alex Rogers report. “Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, joined all Republicans in opposing the use of federal money toward abortions, and some Democrats voted for a measure to prohibit a fracking ban.”
The investigations
WHAT'S OLD IS NEW AGAIN: Benghazi. The Clinton pardons. Fast and Furious. And now, the Jan. 6 investigation.
At first glance, the GOP-led probes into the Obama and Clinton administrations may seem to have nothing in common with the Democratic-led look at the Capitol insurrection by a pro-Trump mob aimed at overturning the 2020 election.
But some of the same Democratic staffers are now playing key roles on the House select panel examining Jan. 6, and veteran Washington hands say there may be critical lessons to be gleaned from previous GOP efforts.
- In a nutshell: “House Republicans received over 2 million pages of documents in their investigations into the Clinton Administration, including internal White House emails, confidential communications from the White House Counsel’s Office, Justice Department and FBI investigative and prosecutorial materials, and internal agency deliberations,” according to testimony, documents, and procedures tracked by Co-Equal, a consulting firm that provides members and committees with strategic advice.
The recess has provided the select committee staff with the time to get well acquainted with these precedents – and equipped to conduct a thorough and professionalized investigation. They've been sifting through countless documents and indictments, and identifying witnesses and subpoena targets – some of which are expected to be issued in the coming weeks, Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) previously told reporters.
The committee formally brought on former Virginia congressman Denver Riggleman as a “senior technical adviser” to the committee, along with Joe Maher, a principal deputy general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security to join the group last week. Additional investigators and advisers might still be brought on.
Much of the committee staff has ample experience when it comes to congressional investigations. But the question of whether Congress can force lawmakers to testify in compliance with a subpoena as part of its inquiry – and how quickly they can do it – is an issue of first impression. It therefore remains to be seen how the committee will compel members of Congress to cooperate.
For example: Kristin Amerling, the deputy staff director of the committee, worked for years as a counsel in the House Oversight and Reform Committee under Phil Schiliro, known by his peers for treating the subpoena as a tool of last resort.
There is a significant amount of precedent, however, that Republicans set during the time Amerling served on House Oversight that might be relevant to the 1/6 investigation. In particular, in 2001, during the investigation into the presidential pardon of commodity trader Marc Rich, the committee subpoenaed three of former president Bill Clinton's top White House aides and asked Clinton to permit them to speak freely with investigators.
- From the wayback machine: “Rep. Dan Burton (R-Ind.), chairman of the House Government Reform Committee and a longtime Clinton critic, said he was issuing subpoenas to former White House counsel Beth Nolan, chief of staff John Podesta and presidential adviser Bruce Lindsey. All three had expressed reservations about the pardon, according to people familiar with the matter, but didn't appear at Burton's hearing on the pardon last week,” James Grimaldi and Dan Eggen reported in February of 2001.
- "Burton also wrote Clinton asking him 'to waive all privileges that may be asserted regarding documents and communications related to the pardons.' That would allow the White House attorneys to discuss what advice they gave the former president before he issued the pardon to Rich and his business partner Pincus Green."
- One month later, they testified before House Oversight: “Three of former President Bill Clinton's top aides told Congress Thursday they argued against the last-minute pardon for billionaire Marc Rich, but believed Clinton made his decision based on the merits of the case,” Reuters reported on March 1, 2001. "Former chief of staff John Podesta, White House counsel Beth Nolan and close adviser Bruce Lindsey said the Rich pardon was discussed at two staff meetings in the final days of Clinton's presidency, including a "heated" meeting the day before it was granted."
Of course, the current political environment is radically different. In a post-Trump universe people are less influenced by convention and precedent than they are by a former president who relishes political fights. That could complicate the public case that Democrats are looking to make, at least in the short term.
- “If you go back to Watergate, they did a lot of closed door interviews before Watergate's public hearings — and that's why they were so effective, and that's where they did some methodical, closed door, fact gathering,” Robert Kelner, the chair of Covington's Election and Political Law Practice, told Power Up. “But for some of these witnesses you won't get two bites at the apple."
Thompson told us last month that he intended to press the Justice Department for access to those facing federal charges for their participation in the Jan. 6 attack, and expressed optimism that the department will not prevent Justice officials from testifying in Jan. 6 probes.
The DOJ recently informed Trump administration witnesses that it does not support an assertion of executive privilege, notifying them that they can provide “unrestricted testimony” before the Senate Judiciary Committee and House Oversight and Reform Committee, who launched investigations into Trump's use of DOJ resources to help him overturn the 2020 presidential election earlier this year.
But Kelner noted that the Department of Justice could “do a lot of damage to the executive privilege doctrine if they categorically conclude” that the committee can ask “any Trump administration officials anything they want that relates to January 6.”
- “You could certainly see this get wrapped up in court for a very long time, but there are probably non-Trump administration witnesses who would not have any plausible executive privilege claim who Congress might compel to testify,” Kelner added.
Thompson dismissed potential turn battles with other committees over witnesses but Daniel Goldman, who served as general counsel for the House Intelligence Committee and joined the impeachment inquiry against Trump, advised against key witnesses testifying multiple times for different committees.
- “If I were a prosecutor, I would not be thrilled for a key witness to be providing testimony to multiple other agencies or departments such as the DOJ IG's office or the Senate Judiciary Committee," Goldman told NBC News's Nicolle Wallace. "Not that you can't but from a prosecutor's standpoint, you don't want to have so many inconsistent statements that are bound to occur when you have multiple times testifying under oath or not.”
On Tuesday, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee expressed his interest in speaking with Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows on the former president's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results to CNN's Manu Raju, Zachary Cohen and Katelyn Polantz.
- “On Tuesday, Durbin made clear that recent testimony from [acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen] and former acting deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue has stoked committee's interest in hearing from Meadows, as well as others inside the White House who may have aided Trump's pressure campaign against DOJ officials at the time,” per Raju, Cohen, and Polantz.
- Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection declined to tell the Post's Greg Sargent whether “the select committee will seek to hear from Rosen and Clark…But he noted that these new revelations underscore Trump’s intent on Jan. 6 with fresh clarity.”
The campaign
THE POST-CUOMO NEW YORK: “In two weeks, New York will get a new governor: Kathy Hochul, a daughter of western New York who has risen through public life on the strength of her geniality and work ethic, and amid the fallout of male politicians resigning in disgrace,” the New York Times’ Dana Rubinstein reports. “When she is sworn in, she will make history as the first woman to serve as New York’s governor.”
- “That her ascension came by way of a man’s downfall is a testament to the state’s long history of male political dominance, and its equally long history of male misbehavior, something that has become a growing political liability amid shifting social mores around power and gender dynamics.”
- Ruthless rise, lonely fall. “Cuomo’s tough-guy confidence, long seen as his political super power, ultimately proved to be his downfall,” our colleagues Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer write.
- “The same bold instinct that allowed him to steamroll and terrify opponents made it possible for him to sustain what investigators found was a years-long pattern of intimidating and harassing younger women he encountered.”
“The spectacle on Tuesday morning — a governor ceding the power he had worked most of four decades to accumulate; a relentless man, relenting — was at once stunning and unsurprising to those closest to him,” the New York Times’ Matt Flegenheimer, Maggie Haberman, William K. Rashbaum and Danny Hakim report.
- “It was the culmination of a frenetic, often contradictory few days during which Cuomo seemed to vacillate between defiant and defeated, predisposed to fight but eventually resigned to the fact that his formidable political army had fallen away.”
- “When the only friend you have is the one looking you back in the mirror,” an adviser told the New York Times, “you’re screwed.”
The long, hard fall of the Cuomo empire. “Cuomo’s abrupt announcement that he will resign as governor brings what is likely an end to New York’s latest and most enigmatic political dynasty,” Politico Magazine’s Kevin Baker writes.
- “Right up until the scandal hit over his alleged sexual harassment and bullying, Cuomo seemed certain to match his father’s mark of three straight terms as governor of New York, and he was a heavy favorite to win a fourth term in 2022.”
- “Yet somehow, for all their obvious political talent and moxie, for all the outright adulation they drew from Democrats and others both in and outside of the Empire State, the Cuomos never quite crested the pinnacle of American political power.”
- “No one has ever been sure why.”
What’s next? Cuomo “still faces criminal investigations into his conduct by prosecutors in several counties, including New York, as well as an ongoing federal investigation by the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn into the administration’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic,” per our colleagues Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Ted Gup.
- And eyes are also on his brother, Chris Cuomo. “Now that his big brother … has resigned following a sexual harassment scandal, what’s next for the TV brother who helped him respond to it?” USA Today’s Maria Puente writes.
On the Hill
TEXAS DEMOCRATS FACE AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE: “Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) escalated a showdown with Democratic lawmakers who broke quorum for the third time over voting rights, signing arrest warrants Tuesday that a spokesman said would be delivered ‘for service’” today, our colleagues Eva Ruth Moravec and Elise Viebeck report.
- “Phelan spokesman Enrique Marquez said warrants were signed for 52 Democrats who failed to return during the fourth day of the House’s second special session … [But] it is unclear exactly how many House Democrats have returned to Texas since 57 fled to Washington in mid-July.”
- “In anticipation of a possible Senate vote on a narrower elections-and-ethics bill, 26 of the Texas Democrats have vowed to remain in Washington ‘for as long as Congress is working and making progress’ on the issue of voting rights, keeping themselves outside the reach of Texas law enforcement.”
- Is it worth it? We’ll see when the House returns to session on Aug. 23 to take up the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
At the White House
BIDEN'S SUMMIT OF DEMOCRACIES: “President Biden will convene dozens of elected world leaders in December for a virtual summit that celebrates democracy and explores ways that like-minded nations can link arms against authoritarianism, fulfilling a campaign promise clouded by the coronavirus pandemic and the legacy of [former] president Donald Trump,” our colleague Anne Gearan reports.
- “The event will take place Dec. 11 and 12 … and is likely to be framed in large part as an attempt to unify democratic governments in opposition to China and its efforts to spread its economic, political and military influence.”
Viral
ICONIC: “If you’re on Instagram, you’re very likely already following the comedian Benny Drama (born Benito Skinner), whose many, many characters (including the gum-chewing Jenni and his spot-on Kris Jenner impression) bring instant joy to our feeds,” Vogue’s Christian Allaire writes.
- “Another of Benny’s iconic roles is Kooper, a ‘Gen Z intern’ who brings both enthusiasm and chaos to every job he takes on — and Vogue got an inside look at Kooper’s latest gig: serving as an intern at the White House.”