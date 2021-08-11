“If you want to build a successful company, you probably don't want to compete against Comcast, or Charter, or AT&T Fiber because those big companies can run you out of business by temporarily lowering their prices. … That means that in the private sector, there's not a lot of hope for real robust competition for broadband in most communities.”



He added, “But local governments have a different set of incentives. Local governments are not just trying to maximize their short-term revenues. … They're trying to lower the aggregate amount that families spend on broadband, you know, across the community.”