Consumer advocacy and anti-monopoly groups say helping cities build their own Internet services is crucial for expanding connectivity nationwide.
And they say it could also dramatically increase competition in areas where only a few major telecom companies dominate the market.
Locally owned networks, proponents contend, aren’t driven by profit margins but rather a desire to serve their communities, and thus could serve as an important alternative to private companies.
Biden’s initial infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, called for promoting competition by eliminating “barriers that prevent municipally-owned or affiliated providers and rural electric co-ops from competing on an even playing field with private providers.”
The White House proposed prioritizing such networks when doling out funds, arguing that those providers have “less pressure to turn profits” and a “commitment to serving entire communities.”
But the Senate bill that sailed through the chamber this week eschewed those ideas.
Municipal broadband networks won’t be prioritized when the new money is dolled out, and the legislation won’t preempt state measures that restrict those networks. More than a dozen states had laws on the books restricting municipal broadband networks as of earlier this year, according to research by BroadbandNow, a site that tracks Internet service providers.
These limitations are a win for critics, who question the efficacy of city projects, and Republicans, who have pushed for tighter restrictions against municipal programs, which they argue actually hamper competition through costly overregulation.
Christopher Mitchell, director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, called that a major “missed opportunity.”
“If you want to build a successful company, you probably don't want to compete against Comcast, or Charter, or AT&T Fiber because those big companies can run you out of business by temporarily lowering their prices. … That means that in the private sector, there's not a lot of hope for real robust competition for broadband in most communities.”
He added, “But local governments have a different set of incentives. Local governments are not just trying to maximize their short-term revenues. … They're trying to lower the aggregate amount that families spend on broadband, you know, across the community.”
Randolph May, president of the Free State Foundation, pushed back on claims that favoring municipal broadband would boost competition.
“The history of failure of many muni projects is well-documented, with taxpayers and bondholders often left on the hook to bail them out,” he said.
May argued that local governments, if prioritized, can “favor themselves … in ways that tilt the playing field against private providers,” thus harming competition.
Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), one of the lead negotiators on broadband in the infrastructure package, said if the decision were up to him, the deal would have included language to lift state bans against municipal broadband networks.
“Still, we fought to ensure that municipal networks were eligible for funding in the bill because we’ve seen in Colorado how important they are to increase competition and connect communities,” he told The Technology 202. “The bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t a panacea, but it’s a historic step toward bridging the digital divide.”
Senate passage was the first major step toward enactment for the infrastructure package, but it’ll now head to the House, where lawmakers will have the chance to push for changes.
Municipal broadband proponents aren’t holding their breath for an about-face on the issue.
That’s due in no small part to the strong opposition the push has faced from the telecom industry and its allies on Capitol Hill.
“I think this is a missed opportunity, but I also feel like it's not that unexpected,” Mitchell said.
Our top tabs
Facebook suspended a Republican lawmaker from tweeting for a week after she posted misleading comments about coronavirus vaccines.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) false claim that vaccines don’t stop the spread of the coronavirus led to the one-week suspension, Eugene Scott reports. Greene is just one strike away from potentially being permanently banned from the platform, the New York Times’ Davey Alba writes.
In a statement issued after the suspension, Greene said that “Twitter suspended me for speaking the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying.” Greene would be the first member of Congress to be permanently banned from the platform over violations of its coronavirus misinformation policies if she receives another strike.
Amazon will pay customers for third-party defective products after arguing that it’s not responsible for them.
The company will pay customers up to $1,000 for products that cause personal or property damage, Jay Greene reports. The new policy, which begins Sept. 1, comes after the e-commerce giant faced waves of product liability lawsuits after customers said products purchased on the marketplace hurt them or destroyed their property.
(Amazon Executive Chair Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
However, Amazon continued to argue that it’s not legally responsible for defective products that third-party merchants sell on its site. Vendors will continue to be legally responsible for their products, according to spokeswoman Cecilia Fan. The company wrote that the policy goes “far beyond our legal obligations.”
Facebook took down dozens of accounts linked to a Russia-based push to sow doubt about coronavirus vaccines.
The accounts tried to persuade influencers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine wasn’t safe, CyberScoop’s Tim Starks writes. But influencers caught on and exposed the operation earlier this year, Facebook said.
Online influencers are increasingly the targets of such campaigns, according to Facebook’s David Agranovich:
And information operations are increasingly using marketing agencies to spread their messages on social media, the Stanford Internet Observatory’s Renee DiResta noted:
Rant and rave
Twitter's five-strike system for levying permanent bans for spreading baseless claims about coronavirus vaccines was the subject of ridicule after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene received her fourth strike. Our colleague, Steven Rich:
Brandon Warne, who writes about the Minnesota Twins:
Romper's Elizabeth Angell:
Agency scanner
Coronavirus fallout
Inside the industry
Trending
Daybook
- The Senate Judiciary Committee discusses legislation to boost the power of state attorneys general to choose where antitrust lawsuits are heard at 9 a.m. Thursday.