Because populism depends heavily on personalized leadership, it can also undermine democracy within political parties. After Sata’s death, wrangling within the PF led to many defections from the party until Lungu was selected as the party’s leader. But Lungu lacked Sata’s charisma or control over the party, in a scenario similar to the one facing Nicolás Maduro, who succeeded Venezuela’s populist leader Hugo Chávez. With threats from within his own party and from the UPND, which only narrowly lost the 2016 elections, critics charge that Lungu has relied on corruption and repression to retain support.