“Many firearm injury survivors are from communities of color and are low income,” the report added. “Because of this, they may be more likely than the general population to face access barriers due to systemic inequities that disproportionately affect those groups.” One expert interviewed for the report told GAO “that at their hospital, surgeons cannot provide follow-up care for patients with certain types of insurance after discharge, and instead must transfer their care to the county facility,” which often has too many patients, no personal patient advocate and where they “may not receive the quality of care they need or have to wait longer for care.”