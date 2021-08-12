Pelosi has repeatedly vowed to move the bipartisan bill and the broader reconciliation package in tandem but a group of nine centrist House Democrats sent her a letter on Tuesday warning that they “cannot afford unnecessary delays to finally deliver on a physical infrastructure package.” Vulnerable Democrats up for re-election in 2022 — like Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) – have called for Pelosi to take a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill as soon as possible.
The narrow margin – the House is split at 220 Democrats and 212 Republicans – provides her members with some extra political leverage, and moderates are intent on using it to their advantage.
- "Behind the scenes, as many as 10 lawmakers from the party’s centrist bloc also have signaled that they are willing to vote against the budget unless they get assurances from leadership that they can vote first on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that also cleared the Senate this week, according to a senior Democratic aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks. Otherwise, moderates are still supportive of using reconciliation to advance new economic programs, the source said," our colleague Tony Romm reports.
- “Once we pass this infrastructure bill into law, I am prepared to work in good faith to enact a reconciliation bill that makes targeted, fiscally-responsible investments to empower American families,” Murphy said in a statement. “What I do not support is holding passage of this critical infrastructure bill hostage to passage of a reconciliation bill that has not been written yet and that will need to be considered in a careful and deliberate manner.”
Two other moderates who also have the power to sink the budget: Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) joined Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Wednesday in coming out against the $3.5 trillion price tag of the reconciliation blueprint.
- “It is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession — not an economy that is on the verge of overheating,” Manchin said in a statement. He urged colleagues “to seriously consider this reality as this budget process unfolds.”
- POTUS's pitch: “Biden on Wednesday seemed to take aim at the moderates’ concerns that his plan would pump too much money into the economy, declaring that his agenda was ‘a long-term investment’ and ‘fiscally responsible,’” per the Associated Press's Jonathan Lemire and Lisa Mascaro. “If your primary concern right now is the cost of living, you should support this plan, not oppose it,” the president added.
Pelosi's juggling act: House progressives are also throwing the weight of their 96 member caucus around. The Congressional Progressive Caucus, fresh off a win that forced the Biden administration to extend an eviction moratorium, issued a letter of their own Tuesday, pledging that most of its members “withhold their votes” on the bipartisan infrastructure deal “until the Senate adopted a robust reconciliation package.”
- “Liberals, led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), have said that their demands include not only the budget resolution, which sets the overall spending level, but also the legislation implementing it. That has raised tensions with moderate Democrats in the chamber, who in recent days have considered issuing an ultimatum of their own,” per Tony.
- “But without a separate party-line measure containing the rest of the party's priorities, Pelosi told Democrats, she wouldn't have the votes to pass either bill,” Politico's Sarah Ferris and Heather Caygle report.
- “I'm not freelancing. This is the consensus of the caucus,” Pelosi told her members on a caucus call. “The votes in the House and Senate depend on us having both bills.”
Deadlines: In a private meeting this week, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) gave lawmakers charged with drafting the reconciliation bill a September 15 deadline to write the legislation.
- And House Majority Whip Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) announced only that the budget measure — and not the infrastructure legislation — “would be on lawmakers’ schedules when they return from recess the week of Aug. 23,” per Tony. “Pelosi told her caucus on a call a day later that she intends for House committees to complete their policy work on the package by mid-September.”
- “Everyone is posturing to a certain extent,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), the chairman of the House Budget Committee, told Tony. “They’re not going to vote against child care, and senior care, and climate policy, and expanded health care, and things that are not only important parts of the Democratic agenda and the administration’s agenda but also wildly popular,” he said. “I think we can work through them.”
In the agencies
THE REDISTRICTING FIGHT IS HERE: “The Census Bureau will release long-awaited district-level results [today], setting off what is expected to be the most bruising, litigious and consequential redistricting battle in a generation, with control of Congress hanging in the balance and gerrymandering threatening to lock in quasi-permanent majorities in state legislatures across the country,” the New York Times’ Nick Corasaniti reports.
- “With Democrats clinging to a slim margin in the House of Representatives, control of the chamber in 2022 could be decided through congressional redistricting alone: Republican-leaning states like Texas and Florida are adding new seats through reapportionment, and GOP-dominated state legislatures will steer much more of the redistricting process, allowing them to draw more maps than Democrats.”
- Timeline: “Colorado started its redistricting process earlier this summer, since it faces an Oct. 1 deadline to draw its new congressional and legislative boundaries,” per Roll Call’s Michael Macagnone and Stephanie Akin.
- “But several other states, including Connecticut, Iowa and Ohio, face earlier deadlines. The upcoming data release now creates a scramble among nearly every state to finish its maps before primaries start up next year, and for advocates for different groups of voters to try to keep up with them.”
States we’re watching:
- Texas: Texas, a state “where Republicans control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office and have pledged to call a special legislative session to work on redistricting … has a long history of discrimination in its map drawing,” Corasaniti writes.
- New York: “One certainty is that New York will lose one congressional seat,” the City’s Josefa Velasquez and Christine Chung write. “In a political game of musical chairs, New York’s redistricting players will decide which seat will be eliminated — likely a Republican-held district upstate, given the Democratic Party’s domination of the process.”
- Colorado: “Several Latino organizations have raised concerns that preliminary maps dilute the political power of the state’s second-largest ethnic group,” Colorado Public Radio’s Bente Birkeland writes. “And on Tuesday, one coalition unveiled its own proposal, which members say does a better job of giving voice to Latino residents.”
- West Virginia: “West Virginia’s congressional delegation will shrink from three seats — all currently held by the GOP — to two after the 2022 midterm elections … The state will also lose one vote in the electoral college beginning in 2024,” the Wall Street Journal’s Joshua Jamerson reports. “It is the only state where the GOP is guaranteed to lose a seat in the next Congress.”
Why this year’s different: “The redistricting fight arrives amid one of the most protracted assaults on voting access since the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965, an effort that has made the right to vote among the most divisive issues in American politics,” per Corasaniti.
- “Redistricting will take place this fall without critical guardrails that the Voting Rights Act had erected: a process known as preclearance that ensured oversight of states with a history of discrimination.”
The campaign
THE LATEST GOP DIVIDE: “In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has banned local governments from implementing mask requirements even as he pleads for emergency medical help in combating a surge in coronavirus cases from the delta variant,” our Post colleagues Felicia Sonmez and Hannah Knowles write.
- “In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi L. Noem welcomed hundreds of thousands of revelers to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that last year bore characteristics of a superspreader event for the virus.”
- “And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war on school districts seeking to defy his executive order prohibiting mask mandates for students — while the state sees its rates of hospitalization from covid surge past the worst levels of 2020.”
“The three Republican governors — all frequently mentioned as potential presidential candidates in 2024 — are at the vanguard of GOP resistance to public-health mandates aimed at stemming the tide of the delta variant, which has caused a new spike in coronavirus cases as the country attempts to reopen schools, restaurants and other businesses.”
- “They and other national and local GOP officials cast their opposition to such measures as an effort to protect personal choice.”
- “But some fear the party is on track to make itself the face of the delta variant — endangering fellow Americans while also risking severe political damage in the long term.”
- “Whenever politicians mess with public health, usually it doesn’t work out well for public health. And ultimately, it doesn’t work out for the politician, because public health suffers, and the American people want public health,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who is also a physician, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
More rebellions. “For the past two weeks, [President] Biden and his allies have publicly escalated a war of words and with DeSantis on Twitter, in speeches by the president and in White House press briefings,” Politico’s Marc Caputo reports.
- “Biden advisers see DeSantis … as a foil to a president whose strength is his empathetic style and safety-first response to coronavirus that helped him defeat DeSantis’ benefactor, [former president Donald Trump], nine months ago.”
- “White House advisers say Biden and the team had no choice but to take on the Republican. But the president has seldom gone to such lengths to train so much fire on a critic other than Trump.”
Global power
ON THEIR OWN: Hours before our colleagues Dan Lamothe, John Hudson, Shane Harris and Anne Gearan scooped that the Biden administration expects Afghanistan’s capital to fall within 30 to 90 days, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to withdrawing from the country and ending America’s longest war.
- “I do not regret my decision,” Biden told reporters Tuesday. “They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation.”
- “Still the escalating violence is a predicament for Biden, who has toed the line between extracting the United States from the war while insisting that he is not abandoning Afghanistan to the Taliban,” the New York Times’ Christina Goldbaum writes.
- But “with the Taliban storming across the country much faster and more ruthlessly than expected, new political risks are coming into view for Biden, who had hoped to win credit for ending what he has called one of America’s ‘forever wars,’” per the New York Times’ Michael Crowley.
“The rapid collapse of regular Afghan forces has dismayed allies, including those that have contributed troops to the U.S.-led coalition, and revived worries about the value of U.S. commitments overseas,” the Wall Street Journal’s Vivian Salama, Nancy A. Youssef and Gordon Lubold report.
- Will they go back? “Over the past three weeks, as the Taliban pushed their front lines deep into urban areas, the U.S. military has carried out some airstrikes in Afghanistan to try to buy time for Afghan security forces to rally a defense around the major cities under siege,” Goldbaum reports.
- “Administration officials say the Pentagon will likely request authorization from the president for additional airstrikes in the next months, should the key southern city of Kandahar or the nation’s capital, Kabul, appear on the verge of falling.”
- But if history has taught us anything, it’s that America can't stay out of the Middle East. “That’s what happened after President Barack Obama withdrew American forces from Iraq in 2011: [Islamist militants] established an extremist emirate, prompting the United States to dispatch its military, yet again, to flush them out,” per the New York Times’ Ben Hubbard.
While we wait: “The Biden administration has mounted a last-ditch effort to convince the Taliban … that the world will reject it if it takes over the entire country by force,” our colleague Karen DeYoung reports.
- “In the largest such gathering since U.S.-Taliban talks began nearly two years ago, representatives from Russia, China, Afghanistan’s regional neighbors, European powers, the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations have converged on Doha, Qatar, for U.S.-led meetings with the militants.”
- “The hope is that sheer numbers and a unified stance — both during the Taliban meetings and in a tough joint statement to be issued after their last session [today] — will disabuse the militants of any notion that there are cracks in international resolve to cut any Taliban government off from all diplomatic contact and assistance.”
Viral
