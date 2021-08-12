Brian Harrison, “Fighter.” Earlier this year, Harrison left his role in the Trump administration's HHS to run for Congress in Texas's 6th Congressional District. He came in fourth place and missed the runoff after Trump endorsed Susan Wright, who'd go on to lose to Rep. Jake Ellzey. But that created a vacancy in Ellzey's old state House seat, and Harrison has jumped into the race to replace him by changing the campaign label, but nothing else, about the ads he ran in the May 1 primary. “I fight back and win,” Harrison says, using the same imagery of himself and Trump that he used before the ex-president undermined his House run.