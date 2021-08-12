Some countries are pushing harder for climate regulation at the IMO. The European Union and small Pacific island nations are leading those efforts to get the IMO to adopt more effective decarbonatization measures. Among the Pacific nations pushing for regulations is the Marshall Islands, which is, ironically, also a major provider of flags of convenience. The E.U. is pushing to reduce emissions from shipping to help it achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Small Pacific island nations see climate change and rising sea levels as existential threats. The Clean Shipping Coalition and other civil society groups also lobby for more effective climate change regulations for shipping.