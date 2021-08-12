In 2011, House Republicans voted down a bill to raise the debt limit unless the government slashed its annual spending. The battle actually led to the U.S. credit rating getting downgraded for the first time in its history. Since then, there have been pretty regular fights over the debt limit that often take the Treasury Department to the very ends of it means. “Each party, when out of power, has taken it as a political hostage,” writes The Post’s Paul Kane, “with Republicans being more ruthless.”