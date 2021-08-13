Here at TMC, Kelly M. Greenhill reported that her research on engineered migration finds that coercers achieved at least some of their objectives in three-quarters of the cases identified — and all or most of what they sought over half the time. My research on similar efforts by Libya in North Africa and other refugee host countries in the Eastern Mediterranean finds that using refugees as leverage is particularly effective. Threatening flows of refugees gained Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi significant concessions from the E.U. in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010 — until he was overthrown in 2011. Turkey negotiated a 6 billion euro “deal” with the E.U. in March 2016 to keep refugees from crossing into Europe. And when Jordan and Lebanon raised the prospect of regional destabilization because of the Syrian refugee crisis, they also won significant economic concessions, primarily from Western governments.