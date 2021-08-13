While the details are unique and well-researched, perhaps the most infuriating thing about Wrong’s book is that none of the broad facts presented there are new information. Wrong’s brilliant, engaging writing will draw in readers, but those who follow Rwanda, Congo and regional politics have known this story for a long time. One reason I could easily confirm the mapping report’s findings is that we have extensive firsthand reports of Rwanda’s war crimes in Congo. Journalists followed fleeing Hutu refugees as they tried and failed to outrun their hunters. Aid workers witnessed the aftermath of the massacres. Mass graves are still easy to locate throughout the territory in question. All of this is known.