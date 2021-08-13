By the numbers: “Of the 4 million new residents that Texas gained in the last decade, nearly 2 million were Latino, while only 5 percent were White. Among the 2.7 million new residents in Florida, 54 percent were Latino and 8 percent were White. And North Carolina added 904,484 people — 35 percent of whom were Latino and 10 percent of whom were White.”

Lydia Camarillo, “who leads the Texas Latino Redistricting Task Force, believes at least one, if not both, of the new seats in her state should be majority-Latino districts, given that Latinos are the reason Texas continues to gain greater dominance in Washington. But she said she knows from experience that the GOP-held state legislature is unlikely to see it that way: A decade ago, when the state gained four new congressional seats, the GOP-majority legislature resisted efforts to reflect the growth of non-White residents.

At the time: “Camarillo’s organization and other groups proposed maps to the legislature that would have made three of the seats majority-Latino and the fourth a coalition of communities of color to reflect significant growth in the Black and Asian American populations. Instead, the GOP-held legislature approved a map that did not create any new majority-Latino districts — and instead eliminated one.”

“Several groups, including Camarillo’s, sued, asserting the Republican map was racially discriminatory. The lawsuits stretched on for most of the decade, eventually reaching the Supreme Court, which sided with Republicans. In the interim, a federal court drew a temporary map, later adopted by the GOP-led legislature, that restored the majority-Latino district and created two additional ones. But the ultimate map benefited the GOP.”