- The new data shows the most diverse population in the nation's history: “The report marks the first time the absolute number of people who identify as White alone has shrunk since a census started being taken in 1790. The number of people identifying as non-Hispanic White and no other race dropped by 5.1 million people, to 191.7 million, a decrease of 2.6 percent,” our colleagues Tara Bahrampour and Ted Mellnik report.
- “The single biggest population increase was among people who identified as more than one race, a category that first appeared on census forms 20 years ago, and now is the fastest-growing racial and ethnic category,” per the New York Times's Sabrina Tavernise and Robert Gebelhoff. “The data also showed that just under a majority of people under the age of 18 checked boxes other than white — multirace, Hispanic, Asian, or Black — a milestone that is the result of a substantially more diverse younger American population.”
The opaque but fierce and consequential process of realigning legislative and congressional districts that will have major ramifications for the next decade is a prelude to 2022 midterms. Republicans need to flip only five seats to take back control of the House, and partisan gerrymandering – the process of ensuring that voters are realigned by either party in politically beneficially ways – could give Republicans an electoral edge.
Not only does the GOP control a majority of the state legislatures ultimately responsible for drawing the maps, but states that voted for Trump are set to gain seats because of population growth while traditional Democratic strongholds have seen their populations fall.
- Not to mention the handful of Democrats in swing districts who have already opted not to seek reelection, including Reps. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.), Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), and Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), who just announced his run for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat.
With the Supreme Court deciding in 2019 that federal courts could not take up partisan gerrymandering cases because it's a political issue, passing voting rights legislation that's stalled in Congress is paramount for Democrats to ensure that minority voters are protected in the redistricting process.
Take Texas: The Lone Star state will gain two additional districts for the next ten years that will “test the clout of Latinos — the fastest-growing ethnic group in the nation — and the ability of Republican leaders to hold on to power in the face of changing demographics,” our Colby Itkowitz and Harry Stevens report.
- By the numbers: “Of the 4 million new residents that Texas gained in the last decade, nearly 2 million were Latino, while only 5 percent were White. Among the 2.7 million new residents in Florida, 54 percent were Latino and 8 percent were White. And North Carolina added 904,484 people — 35 percent of whom were Latino and 10 percent of whom were White.”
- Lydia Camarillo, “who leads the Texas Latino Redistricting Task Force, believes at least one, if not both, of the new seats in her state should be majority-Latino districts, given that Latinos are the reason Texas continues to gain greater dominance in Washington. But she said she knows from experience that the GOP-held state legislature is unlikely to see it that way: A decade ago, when the state gained four new congressional seats, the GOP-majority legislature resisted efforts to reflect the growth of non-White residents.
- At the time: “Camarillo’s organization and other groups proposed maps to the legislature that would have made three of the seats majority-Latino and the fourth a coalition of communities of color to reflect significant growth in the Black and Asian American populations. Instead, the GOP-held legislature approved a map that did not create any new majority-Latino districts — and instead eliminated one.”
- “Several groups, including Camarillo’s, sued, asserting the Republican map was racially discriminatory. The lawsuits stretched on for most of the decade, eventually reaching the Supreme Court, which sided with Republicans. In the interim, a federal court drew a temporary map, later adopted by the GOP-led legislature, that restored the majority-Latino district and created two additional ones. But the ultimate map benefited the GOP.”
- Keep in mind: “Republicans completely control the drawing the new congressional maps in three of the six states that are gaining seats in Congress — Texas, Florida and North Carolina. In all three, the population growth was driven overwhelmingly by expanding numbers of non-White residents,” per Colby and Harry.
The For the People Act has stalled in the Senate after passing the House this spring and would end partisan gerrymandering by making states use independent commissions to redraw district boundaries. And Senate Republicans blocked an 11th-hour attempt by Democrats to a slate of voting legislation before adjourning for August recess. A narrower version of the For the People Act is now on deck for September which is likely to garner the support of all 50 Democrats. But it's still unclear how Democrats will move forward in the face of Republican opposition without eliminating the filibuster.
- And time is running out: Richard L. Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Irvine, told the New York Times's Nick Fandos that Democrats “could soon lose their window of opportunity to change the course of the redistricting process and the 2022 election. In time, it could similarly become difficult to stop the effects of new voting laws in more than a dozen Republican states that experts say will make it harder for young people and people of color to vote.”
- “If something passes after states have gone through those processes and the election is underway, it would be much less likely that any congressional requirement could go into effect before the 2024 elections,” Hasen said of the redistricting process.
Global power
THE FOREVER WARS CONT.: “As one provincial capital after another has fallen to the Taliban, the message from Washington to the Afghans facing the onslaught has been that their survival is in their own hands,” the Guardian’s Julian Borger writes.
- “But despite more than $80 [billion] in US security assistance since 2002 and an annual military budget far in excess of other developing nations, Afghan military resistance to the Taliban is collapsing with greater speed than most had predicted.”
- “While there is consensus that a failure of leadership and unity in Kabul has played an important part in the domino-fall of defeats, there is also agreement that the attempt to put all the blame on the Afghans obscures the share of responsibility of the U.S. and its allies for the military disaster.”
Now, “the United States and its allies are sending troops to evacuate their nationals and scaling back their embassies in Kabul as rapid Taliban advances imperil the embattled Afghan state,” our colleagues Rachel Pannett, Susannah George and Dan Lamothe report.
- “Britain, Canada, Germany and India are among those sending forces or calling back citizens amid the intensifying security threat, with two of Afghanistan’s largest cities under dire threat.”
- “The Biden administration said Thursday it is sending an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of some civilian staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, along with Afghans who have aided the U.S. government in the war effort.”
- “Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to call the military deployment a combat mission but said infantry soldiers and Marines will deploy with machine guns, mortars and other heavy weapons, and with authorization to defend themselves if attacked,” our colleagues Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe, Ezzatullah Mehrdad and Susannah George report.
Besides the newly deployed troops heading to Kabul, 1,000 army personnel are heading to Qatar and the Pentagon’s entire infantry brigade combat team is heading to Kuwait, per the New York Times’ Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Helene Cooper, Lara Jakes and Eric Schmitt.
- If the combination of troops being sent to the Middle East “end up in Afghanistan, that would bring the number of American forces there to around 7,000, more than double the number in the country when Biden announced in April that he would withdraw American troops and end America’s longest war.”
- How long? As the Taliban continues to sweep through Afghanistan and additional troops land in Kabul, questions remain about how long they’ll stay and whether Biden will be forced to delay the upcoming deadline to withdraw American troops from the country.
- What we’re watching: “The U.N. Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn Taliban attacks on cities and towns causing high civilian casualties and threaten sanctions for abuses and acts that risk Afghanistan’s peace and stability,” per Reuters.
From the courts
VACCINE WARS: “Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected a plea from a group of Indiana University students to stop the university’s requirement that all students be vaccinated against the coronavirus,” our colleague Robert Barnes reports.
- Barrett “did not give a reason. It appears she made the decision on her own, as she did not mention referring the matter to the other justices.”
- “The ruling capped a string of setbacks for the students in the case, which was the first to reach the Supreme Court concerning the coronavirus in the context of an educational institution,” the New York Times’ Adam Liptak writes.
Judges (employers, restaurants, school districts and the White House) vs. the GOP. Judges across the political spectrum in Indiana, Texas, Florida and Arkansas are the latest group to defy Republican governors’ ban on mask and vaccine mandates.
Here’s a quick breakdown:
- Texas: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, “became the latest to require mask-wearing in schools in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order forbidding cities, counties and school districts from enacting their own mask mandates,” the Texas Tribune’s Joshua Fechter reports.
- “State district judges in [Dallas and Bexar] counties [also] temporarily blocked Abbott’s ability to enforce his order regarding masks — clearing the way for officials to mandate mask-wearing in public schools and many local government buildings.”
- Florida: On Sunday, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the third largest cruise company in the world, “can require passengers to show proof of covid-19 vaccination, despite a Florida law barring companies from doing just that,” the Miami Herald’s Taylor Dolven reports.
- Arkansas: Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox “barred authorities from enforcing the state’s recently enacted ban on government mask mandates … because the law discriminates against public-school children, usurps judicial authority, limits gubernatorial emergency powers and infringes on the power of county officials — all constitutional violations,” per the Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s Cynthia Howell, John Lynch and Rachel Herzog.
In the media
WEEKEND REEEADS:
- ‘Meet Joe Biden’s secret weapon: the woman who wrangles with Congress.’ By the Guardian's Daniel Strauss.
- ‘She didn’t need to die at 42’: Out of control: How the pandemic laid bare America’s diabetes crisis. By Reuters’ Chad Terhune, Robin Respaut and Deborah J. Nelson.
- Mistaken identity: The tragic case of the wrong Thomas James. By GQ Magazine’s Tristram Korten.
- What we're reading: Your daily coffee habit is about to get more expensive. By the New York Times’ Coral Murphy Marcos.
- What the White House is reading: Key inflation measure hits new record high — yet again. By CNN's Anneken Tappe.
- All news is local: Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition sues Montgomery County over pending sale of Moses Cemetery. By The Post’s Stephanie Lai.
- ‘Since when does America give anything good to Black people first?’: Why only 28 percent of young Black New Yorkers are vaccinated. By the New York Times’ Joseph Goldstein and Matthew Sedacca.
- ‘Excuse, me, assalamualaikum … It’s a delivery’: Meet Delta, the good Samaritan robot in an Indonesia village. By the New York Times’ Yu Young Jin and Muktita Suhartono.
Viral
NOT A SLAVE 4 U: “Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship,” Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister reports.
- “The turn of events is a massive win for the international pop star, who has been under a conservatorship for 13 years, ever since Spears placed his famous daughter under the court-ordered arrangement in 2008.”