The importance of foreign recruits to U.S. war efforts is all the more relevant given personnel challenges that loom large for the future of the U.S. military. Roughly 70 percent of Americans aged 17 to 24 would be ineligible to enlist, unless they receive a waiver, due to factors such as health conditions and criminal records. As a result, and even accounting for an increase in volunteers following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, a small minority of the U.S. population increasingly provides the bulk of citizen enlistments. While the population is sufficiently large in numerical terms to supply a robust all-volunteer force, a decreasing proportion of that citizenry is both eligible and opting to serve.