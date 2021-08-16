Welcome to The Daily 202. President Biden will deliver remarks on Afghanistan today at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time. The president will defend the withdrawal as the right policy, but he’ll also have to explain why things have gone so wrong over the past 10 days, leaving the U.S. in the position of having more than double the number of troops in Afghanistan than before the withdrawal began. He may also choose to explain why his confident predictions that there would not be a chaotic evacuation and the Taliban would not swiftly topple the government in Kabul were so off the mark. Biden has not spoken publicly about Afghanistan or taken questions since Tuesday.