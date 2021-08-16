A common way to measure a company’s investment in research and development is as a percentage of revenue. The health-care industry routinely is at or near the top of industries that invest in research and development, with drug companies frequently leading the way. Among the companies in the Standard & Poor’s 100, “the top three companies on the list are all pharmaceutical companies, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Merck & Co, spending 45 percent, 31 percent and 25 percent of revenue on R & D, respectively, and each of them significantly above the sector average of 16 percent,” according to an analysis by Craft, a financial intelligence firm.