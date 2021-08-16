Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who has also worked in Afghanistan as a conflict analyst, told Power Up on Sunday that the Biden administration's withdrawal planning from the country should be the subject of congressional hearings, and strongly questioned the intelligence reports coming out of the administration.
“I think the underestimation of how long the Afghan government would hold is an intelligence failure on the level of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction and downplaying the rise of ISIS,” Meijer, who serves on the House Committees on Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs, told us.
- “Beyond congressional hearings, we need to strongly look at Congress's dependence on analytic products coming out of the executive branch,” Meijer added. “There were obviously dissenting voices and those were communicated on a one off basis, but the reality when it comes to classified information and intelligence members of Congress have to beg for crumbs and then are overly reliant on the executive branch to provide assessments. Those assessments, as we saw here and with ISIS and weapons of mass destruction, are colored by political expediency.”
The stunning scenes over the weekend and this morning as Taliban forces took control of Kabul and thousands of panicked Afghans and foreign nationals gathered at the Kabul airport to escape the country have sparked global alarm.
The State Department confirmed last night that the “safe evacuation of all Embassy personnel is now complete. All Embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. Military.”
The Defense Department announced last night it had taken control of Kabul's airport as people are desperately trying to board planes and leave the capitol through the only route not controlled by the Taliban. “The American military presence will swell to nearly 6,000 by early this week, with soldiers having the sole mission of helping U.S. and allied personnel depart the country," our colleague Rachel Pannett reported overnight.
- “U.S. officials said they will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for Special Immigrant Visas. About 2,000 have arrived in the United States over the past two weeks, a fraction of the estimated 88,000 that could need to be evacuated,” per Rachel.
- “Biden admin has curtailed the number of flights to the US for Afghans who worked alongside the US as it prioritizes the evacuation of American personnel from the country, three sources familiar with the situation,” told CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood and Priscilla Alvarez. “The last flight for the time being of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and their families bound for Fort Lee, Virginia, has left Afghanistan.”
“This is a calamity of epic proportions — this is not something you can spin away,” Meijier told us. “There are thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of Afghan civilians at the Kabul airport functionally surrounded by the Taliban — how could that happen?”
- “We need to try to get as many as possible,” Meijer said of evacuating Americans and Afghans supporting the U.S. mission. “American citizens are the priority, but we need to be planning to get Afghan civilians outside of Kabul and those outside the airport to safety.”
Last week, U.S. intelligence officials revised “an already stark intelligence assessment predicting Kabul could be overrun within six to 12 months of the U.S. military departing, according to current and former U.S. officials familiar with the matter,” our colleagues Dan Lamothe, John Hudson, Shane Harris and Anne Gearan scooped.
- “One official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the issue’s sensitivity, said Tuesday that the U.S. military now assesses a collapse could occur within 90 days. Others said it could happen within a month,” per Dan, John, Shane and Anne.
- “In recent days, Biden administration officials publicly and privately expressed their surprise at how quickly the Taliban were moving through the country, overtaking one provincial capital after another while Afghan forces barely put up a fight,” The Wall Street Journal's Vivian Salama and Warren Strobel reported yesterday. “A U.S. official dismissed the notion that only intelligence failures were to blame for the swift collapse of the Afghanistan government, saying a number of factors contributed to the miscalculation, including the speed of the Biden administration’s withdrawal and the fact that the military contractors left as well.”
- "[U.S.] leaders were told by the military it would take no time at all for the Taliban to take everything,” an anonymous U.S. intelligence official told ABC News's James Gordon Meek. “No one listened.”
‘No introspection’: During a call with House members earlier in the day on Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held firm on the White House line defending the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country, according to lawmakers who participated in the unclassified conference call scheduled to brief members on the rapidly deteriorating situation. Lloyd showed “no introspection,” a lawmaker told Power Up, adding that he stuck to the administration's “messaging that they were handed an untenable position by the Trump administration and blamed the Afghan government and army for the collapse.”
- “Austin told the House he was ‘beyond disappointed’ that Afghan forces offered little resistance in areas that were seized by the Taliban in recent days,” a member who was on the call told Fox News's Jessica Chasmar and Jacqui Heinrich. “You can’t buy willpower,” Lloyd added.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to the Sunday shows to defend the administration's withdrawal strategy: “Blinken was pressed by multiple television hosts Sunday about why the U.S. withdrawal appeared haphazard — particularly given the decision to withdraw forces, then send them back in. Blinken denied being caught flat-footed,” our colleagues Susannah George, Claire Parker, John Hudson, and Karen DeYoung and Dan Lamothe report.
- “The president was prepared for every contingency as this moved forward,” Blinken said. “We had those forces on hand and they were able to deploy very quickly again to make sure that we could move out safely.”
The Taliban's swift takeover has revived “doubts about the credibility of U.S. foreign policy promises and drawing harsh criticisms even from some of the United States' closest allies,” our colleague Liz Sly reports.
- “U.S. allies complain that they were not fully consulted on a policy decision that potentially puts their own national security interests at risk — in contravention of President Biden's promises to recommit to global engagement. And many around the world are wondering whether they could rely on the United States to fulfill long-standing security commitments stretching from Europe to East Asia,” per Liz.
- “Britain has voiced some of the bluntest criticisms of the pullout, which is unusual for a country that regards itself as the United States' closest ally. Britain made the biggest contribution to the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and suffered the highest number of casualties after the United States. In comments Friday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace predicted civil war and the return of al-Qaeda, the terrorist organization whose attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, prompted the U.S.-led intervention in Afghanistan.”
- “I feel this was not the right time or decision to make,” he told Sky News. “Of course al-Qaeda will probably come back, and certainly it would like that kind of breeding ground.”
At the Pentagon
On the Hill
HAPPENING TODAY: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke will testify before the House Judiciary Committee about efforts to protect and enforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Clarke’s testimony comes amid efforts to push hundreds of restrictive election bills through Republican-controlled state legislatures. Attempts to block these restrictive bills through federal voter protection laws like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act have both stalled in the Senate.
The Justice Department has repeatedly demanded congressional action. Here’s a first look at what Clarke is expected to say during the hearing:
- “If the end of the twentieth century was a period of dramatic expansion in voting rights, the twenty-first century has, so far, been a period of rising attacks on voting rights. We have seen cutbacks to early voting periods; imposition of additional requirements to cast ballots, either at polling places or with respect to absentee ballots; and new restrictions on the right of civic groups to assist citizens in participating fully in the electoral process.”
- “It is now time for Congress to respond, by developing legislation that responds to our current situation, with respect to redistricting and otherwise — a situation in which voting rights are under pressure to an extent that has not been seen since the Civil Rights era.”
- “On behalf of the Attorney General, we ask Congress to pass appropriate legislation that will restore and improve the Voting Rights Act, enhancing the Department’s ability to protect the right to vote in the twenty-first century and beyond.”
The last big swing: Lawmakers face mounting pressure to act quickly and advance both bills. Here are some key dates to watch:
- Aug. 23: The House will return to Washington to take up a revised version of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
- Aug. 28: Martin Luther King III, Rev. Al Sharpton and Alejandro Chavez, the grandson of labor and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, will lead marches in Washington, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Phoenix to demand congressional action to protect and expand voting rights.
- Sept. 13: The Senate returns from recess. If the House passes the revised version of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, all eyes will be on Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) to vote to end the filibuster. But that's no easy feat.
The policies
BIDEN’S CASE FOR BIG GOVERNMENT: “The Biden administration has revised the nutrition standards of the food stamp program and prompted the largest permanent increase to benefits in the program’s history, a move that will give poor people more power to fill their grocery carts,” the New York Times’ Jason DeParle reports.
- “Under rules to be announced [today] and put in place in October, average benefits will rise more than 25 percent from pre-pandemic levels. All 42 million people in the program will receive additional aid.”
- “For at least a decade, critics of the benefits have said they were too low to provide an adequate diet. More than three-quarters of households exhaust their benefits in the first half of the monthly cycle, and researchers have linked subsequent food shortages to problems as diverse as increased hospital admissions, more school suspensions and lower SAT scores.”
- “Under the new rules, average monthly benefits, $121 per person before the pandemic, will rise by $36. Although the increase may seem modest to middle-class families, proponents say it will reduce hunger, improve nutrition and lead to better health.”
“The change comes right as millions of households were set to face a benefits cliff, as the current 15 percent pandemic plus-up that Congress authorized at the end of last year is set to expire Sept. 30,” per Politico’s Helena Bottemiller Evich.
- “The fact that the Biden administration is permanently increasing benefits for millions of Americans marks a monumental shift for the program, which has for years sparked partisan battles over the role and size of government.”
From the covid safety net to the social safety net – Policies like the expanded child tax credit meet Biden's goal to transform and consolidate the social safety net while making the case for big government.
Now, with the child tax credit set to expire at the end of the year and a proposal for trillions of dollars in new social safety net spending languishing in the House, all eyes are on Democratic lawmakers to save these policies. Here’s the latest:
- “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Sunday asked a top committee to look at moving forward on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill along with the $3.5 trillion budget framework in an effort to balance the demands of her party’s ideological factions,” the Wall Street Journal’s Eliza Collins and Kristina Peterson report.
- “The request came after nine centrist House members said Thursday they ‘will not consider voting for a budget resolution until’ the House approves the infrastructure bill.”
Troubled waters: “But in a statement Sunday night, the nine centrist House Democrats indicated Pelosi’s suggestion didn’t go far enough and they wanted to see the infrastructure bill passed before voting on the budget framework,” per Collins and Peterson.
- “While we appreciate the forward procedural movement on the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, our view remains consistent: We should vote first on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework without delay and then move to immediate consideration of the budget resolution,” the nine Democrats said in the joint statement.
At the White House
THE WEEK AHEAD:
Monday, August 16
- President Biden will remain at Camp David through Wednesday.
Friday, August 20
- Vice President Harris will travel to Singapore and Vietnam from August 20 until August 26.
Viral
NOT JUST BRITNEY SPEARS: “Tucked away at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac, Nichelle Nichols’ Woodland Hills home was a testament to her boundary-breaking career spanning more than 70 years,” the Los Angeles Times’ Makeda Easter writes.
- “Nichols lined walls and shelves with photos of herself as Lt. Uhura on the original ‘Star Trek’ series, memorabilia from her legions of fans and documentation of her contributions to NASA’s recruitment of women and people of color in the 1970s.”
- “The home was Nichols’ pride and joy, say those close to the star. She purchased it in 1982 for $12,000 and meticulously planned its details, from her plush, oversize furniture to the garden where she planted roses to the neighboring property she purchased in 1994 to use as a guesthouse and workspace for projects.”
“Questions around the fate of Nichols’ home — who lives in it and what happens to it — have been central to an ongoing, years-long legal battle over the finances and care of the beloved TV star, who friends and family say is financially drained and struggling with dementia.”
- “A three-way fight over Nichols’ fate involves her only child, Kyle Johnson, who is also her conservator; her former manager Gilbert Bell; and a concerned friend, Angelique Fawcette.”