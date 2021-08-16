This is a sight I honestly thought I would never see: Scores of Taliban fighters and just behind us, the U.S. Embassy compound. Some carry American weapons. They tell us they’re here to maintain law and order. Everything is under control. Everything will be fine, the commander says. Nobody should worry.

What’s your message to America right now? America already spent enough time in Afghanistan. They need to leave, he tells us. They already lost lots of lives and lots of money.

People come up to them to pose for photographs. They’re just chanting death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre.