Last month, President Biden called it “highly unlikely” that the Taliban would overrun the country. He pledged that there would be no repeat of the helicopter evacuations from the U.S. Embassy in Saigon — before that’s pretty much exactly what happened. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed the publicly reported intelligence suggesting that the Taliban would not retake the country nearly as quickly as it did. And the Biden administration played up the ability of the Afghan National Security Forces to defend the country, before they quickly capitulated without much of a fight.