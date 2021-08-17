A recent U.N. Security Council report notes that as many as 6,000 TTP terrorists are operating from the Afghan side of the border, where they appear to have at least a working equilibrium with the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has claimed responsibility for a growing number of cross-border attacks in Pakistan, including a bomb attack at a luxury hotel in Quetta in April. A Taliban government in Kabul is likely to continue to tolerate the TTP presence in Afghanistan, possibly as a hedge against allegations of strategic dependence on or subservience to its former Pakistani security establishment patrons.