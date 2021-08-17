“During the interview, Kirby also acknowledged that intelligence about reconstitution of terrorist activities based in Afghanistan would ‘certainly be more difficult to discern going forward.’ But, he said, ‘it’s not going to be impossible.’”

“He declined to answer directly a question about whether Biden had overruled military leaders in deciding to withdraw U.S. troops. ‘The commander in chief is the commander in chief,’ Kirby said. ‘It’s not about overruling his military leaders or his other advisers. He is given options, he is given the pros and cons for each option, and then it is up to the commander in chief to decide. He was advised by the Defense Department. We have a seat at the table. We provided our advice and counsel. The president made his decision, and now we’re in execution mode. That’s the way it works.’”