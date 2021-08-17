Public health, disease, and illness: 17%

Economy, unemployment, and jobs: 16%

Environment and climate: 11%

Health care system: 10%

Immigration: 9%

Crime or corruption: 8%

Inequality and discrimination: 5%

Morality: 4%

Education: 3%

Terrorism and extremism: 1%

Energy issues: 1%

War and foreign conflicts: 1%



We're days away from comprehensive polling on the Afghanistan debacle, and this poll was taken before the Taliban's final advance. It's a snapshot of what voters were thinking about before this past weekend: basically, not Afghanistan. While other pollsters ask about this in different ways, “terrorism” had fallen off as a worry in polling years ago, no matter who was president. Immigration and the economy were the top issues for self-identified Republicans when the weekend started, followed by crime. Just 4 percent of Republicans listed either “terrorism and extremism” or “war and foreign conflicts” as top issues, compared with just 1 percent of Democrats. That's our baseline for the next edition of the poll, this weekend.