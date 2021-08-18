However, these and other U.S. and/or U.N. interventions in Haiti have instead helped bolster the tacitly imperial power that the U.S. exercises over its near neighbors, and protected the local ruling class, while ignoring — or actively harming — the impoverished masses. These include the most recent Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH 2004-2017), a U.S.-led, U.N. armed intervention in Haiti, which installed a transitional government that was intended to ratify the 2004 unconstitutional change of power after Aristide had been overthrown by former military officers led by Guy Philippe (later convicted by a U.S. court of protecting drug smugglers). A few dozen ex-Haitian military figures captured the country’s regional police offices by force and induced Aristide to flee. MINUSTAH supported the new political status quo. Although Aristide’s own democratic credentials had been suspect, an important goal of the intervention was to eliminate the perceived leftist threat of his political mass movement.