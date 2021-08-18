One type of scenario that would be very concerning: What would happen if some of the vector-based diseases became deadlier? I think about, for example, tick-borne disease. In the U.S., there are three or four hundred thousand cases of Lyme disease every year. Now, around the world, there are ticks that carry Ebola-like illnesses … What would happen if the ticks in the U.S. were to get infected with an Ebola-like illness, so instead of worrying about Lyme disease you had to worry about something that could cause you to bleed to death?