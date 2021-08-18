Social media companies like Facebook have taken action on Taliban-related accounts in the days since it swept to power. WhatsApp, which is owned by the company, removed a complaints hotline that the Taliban set up for civilians to report problems like looting. Facebook said it blocked the phone number and “official Taliban channels.” The company also said it’s actively trying to prevent the Taliban from using its platforms, the Financial Times’s Madhumita Murgia writes. A spokesman for the group took aim at Facebook at its first news conference in Kabul, slamming the company when he was asked about freedom of speech.