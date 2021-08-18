It also seems entirely possible — and indeed quite likely — that this is merely political theater rather than any truly held belief. This is the man, after all, who routinely cast suspicion on Syrian refugees and slashed refugee admissions to their lowest levels in decades while president. His administration drastically reduced visas for interpreters in Afghanistan and Iraq and effectively abandoned the U.S.'s Kurdish allies in Syria. Suddenly playing up the importance of providing refuge is a way to attack Biden for failing to do so, and there’s nothing Trump likes better than an easy attack.