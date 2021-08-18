The war, however, would never recover its popularity, and Americans would elect leaders to reflect that. In 2016, Donald Trump campaigned and won the presidency on an “America First” platform that included a promise to end U.S. troop involvement in Afghanistan. In 2020, as he campaigned for reelection, Trump entered a deal with the Taliban. Critics, however, said the deal left the United States with no teeth to hold the Taliban to its parts of the bargain, including not to harbor terrorists.