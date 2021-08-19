Officials said they are investigating “an active bomb threat” near the Capitol this morning. “U.S. Capitol Police said in a Twitter message that they were checking out a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress in Washington. The Cannon, Jefferson and Madison office buildings have been evacuated. Police said there is a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress. Congress is not in session this week,” Dana Hedgpeth, Paul Kane and Marianna Sotomayor report. “Metro said its trains on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines are bypassing the Capitol South station due to the situation. Shuttle buses are being requested, and riders are expected to see delays on those three lines. ... In an alert to those in the Cannon office building, officials said they should stay calm and relocate to the Longworth House Office Building, using the complex’s tunnels.”