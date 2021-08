“Larry David ‘screamed’ at Alan Dershowitz at grocery store over Trump ties.” “Page Six strongly recommends that readers enjoy the following while playing the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ theme in their heads. Dershowitz: ‘We can still talk, Larry.’ David: ‘No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!’ Dersh: ‘He’s my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?’ David: ‘It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!’ Added the stunned source, ‘Larry walks away. Alan takes off his T-shirt to reveal another T-shirt [underneath it] that says, ‘It’s The Constitution Stupid!’.’ We’re told Dersh ‘drove off in an old, dirty Volvo.’ Reached for comment, Dershowitz confirmed the exchange and told us that he and the ‘Curb’ creator had been friends for many years until the lawyer began working with the Trump camp.”