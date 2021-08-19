With so many fingers pointing toward Iran, there appears little room for doubt. Nevertheless, Houthi rebels also have the same drones located around 900 miles away in al-Jawf province, northern Yemen. The Shahed-136’s maximum documented range is around 1,370 miles, making the Mercer Street attack technically within striking distance of this Iranian proxy. Unconfirmed reports and an apparent slip-up by Dana Stroul, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, also implicated Houthi rebels, suggesting that the drones used in the attack were actually launched from Yemen.