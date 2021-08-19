Finally, we found that the communities hit by extreme weather adopted policies that would prepare them to better survive such events in the future. For example, they bought equipment (like snowplows), changed local land use and ecosystem protection guidelines (such as allowing dying trees to be removed during droughts), implemented structural changes (such as building tornado-safe rooms) and collaborated with other communities for such purposes as coordinating emergency response plans. Notably, Democratic- and Republican-leaning communities changed these policies, even in communities that did not discuss the event’s link to climate change. Yet few communities responded to extreme weather events with new plans to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions during our study.