“Right now we're targeting just over 10.3 million voters here in California, and we have phone numbers for about 6.1 million,” said Lindsay Hopkins, a Service Employees International Union veteran now running the coordinated Stop the Republican Recall campaign, a combined effort by the Democratic Party plus more than 50 liberal and labor organizations. “We're really focusing predominantly on the Democrats and no-party-preference voters that we think are likely to vote no on the recall. A lot of them have questions about when the election is, and if they know there's an election; a lot of them had thought it was in November. But from having conversations with folks, it's really clear that they're predominantly against this recall, and we're really trying to boost up the enthusiasm and get folks out there.”