The other big story on this front Wednesday involves a rather curious claim from Miller. He told Defense One that Trump’s deal with the Taliban to withdraw completely by May 1 of this year was actually a ruse — a pressure tactic — and that Trump never intended to actually withdraw completely. There are reasons to be skeptical of this claim. Other officials are denying it and Trump pushed forward with a significant drawdown despite the advice of his advisers (including Miller’s predecessor as defense secretary, Mark T. Esper, whom Trump fired shortly after Esper wrote a memo opposing such a move).