Today, it’s the Democratic Party that has made gender equality an explicit goal. The Democratic Party makes specific efforts to recruit women. Its decentralized and open culture has enabled outside groups, most notably Emily’s List, to recruit women to run as Democratic candidates. The Republican Party’s more hierarchical culture makes similar efforts difficult. So does its individualistic ideology, which rejects what it considers “identity politics” and therefore the idea of explicitly recruiting anyone from a particular group, such as women. Since women generally need to be encouraged to see themselves as qualified candidates or to consider running, the Republican Party’s commitment to recruiting the “best” candidate without considering gender results in overwhelmingly male candidate pools.