Just what kind of intelligence warnings the Biden administration received is another, closely related topic of hot debate. It was pretty widely believed in foreign policy communities that the Taliban would quite possibly take over Afghanistan after the Americans left, at some point. Biden’s top generals have said they didn’t see the takeover coming this quickly in the intelligence. The New York Times reported that intelligence this summer did warn of a quick collapse of the Afghan military, but it’s unclear how imminent they pitched it being or how confident they were.