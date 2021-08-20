But — true to form — Navalny’s team has responded by promoting their “Smart Voting” app to access the blocked content. This is the latest twist in the game of cat and mouse between Navalny’s movement and the authorities in the battle for information in Russia. With the shift in the Kremlin’s approach to the opposition implemented since Navalny’s return, the September polls will give a further glimpse into the balance of power between the “overt dictator” and the “informational dissident.”