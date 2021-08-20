This is one of the most significant reforms to staffing in decades. Some observers, reformers and elected officials, including the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, argue that Congress has not been able to retain enough of its talented and experienced staff. This has deprived Congress of the human resources — what scholars call “legislative capacity” — it needs to write, analyze and oversee public policy effectively. It may also make members of Congress more reliant on special interests that fill the expertise gap with their own personnel, and which frequently offer congressional staffers significantly higher wages to become lobbyists.