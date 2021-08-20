“President Biden could have delayed this to wait for a political settlement — for even just another month, just get the political settlement first. They could have come to a deal,” Fawzia Koofi, the first woman to serve as vice president of the Afghan legislature, told the Guardian. “We all want international forces to leave,” Koofi said. “It’s not sustainable … but this is so untimely for the U.S. to have chosen now, in the middle of negotiations and before we get a settlement.”