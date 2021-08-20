Second was the campaign that Bustamante ran. The idea was that Bustamante would run on “No on recall, yes on Bustamante.” But with the recall looking likely, he and allies drifted into distancing Bustamante from the very unpopular governor. In particular, he repeatedly and conspicuously mentioned having bucked Davis on Proposition 187, a controversial immigration law. Bustamante was also criticized for running a bad campaign in general (his image ratings were about 20 points negative), meaning whatever benefit might have been gleaned from having him on the ballot, it never came close to being realized.