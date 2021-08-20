Perhaps the boldest and most surprising claim that Autesserre makes in “Frontlines” is that the principles she gleans from Congo, Somaliland, Timor-Leste, Colombia and their post-conflict kin can and should be applied to societal violence in advanced, industrialized countries. I was skeptical when I first read this assertion. But Autesserre draws a delicate distinction between the wildly different contexts — backgrounds, people, types of conflict — and the surprising similarities in process that can aid and sustain peace-building. Crucially, it is local people who have the knowledge and skills necessary to identify the root causes of the conflicts they experience and to find and maintain ways to resolve them. Similarly, although there are inevitable trade-offs associated with peace-building, doesn’t it make sense for those living with these decisions to make them? These could be surprisingly simple principles to live by.