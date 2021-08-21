The Conservatives are Canada’s largest opposition party — and the only one that has ever formed government. Erin O’Toole became the party’s chief a year ago, after the Conservatives ousted their previous leader for failing to win the 2019 election. O’Toole ran as a true-blue Tory, banking on appeals to his party’s socially conservative wing. He quickly shifted gears once he won the leadership in an attempt to win moderate suburban voters, particularly around Toronto. Since then, he has failed to gain traction against Trudeau. During the pandemic, frequent announcements by the prime minister and public health officials dominated the national news. And travel restrictions prevented O’Toole from crisscrossing the country and introducing himself to voters. Polling data suggest almost half of Canadians don’t know his name — and currently give the Conservative Party just 29 percent of the vote, near historic lows.