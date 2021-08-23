House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a speakership test on the infrastructure vote, Politico’s Olivia Beavers reports. “With the House voting this week on advancing the infrastructure legislation, a $3.5 trillion Democratic spending framework plus an election reform bill, Republicans are still waiting to receive guidance on whether the GOP leader will whip against or withhold his influential fire on the bipartisan plan. ‘You can't really develop a whip strategy until you know what votes are going to be called,’ said Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the top Republican on the Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee overseeing highways and transit. Speaker Nancy Pelosi can pass the bipartisan bill and the broad Democratic spending plan without Republican votes, but she’s staring down warring factions in her own caucus and could use any breathing room GOP votes could offer.”