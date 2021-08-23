Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), the day before signing a bill banning vaccine mandates for public schools and colleges last month, offered a plea for full authorization that might suggest he would be more open to them in that case. But DeWine said Monday, “We’ve made it very clear: The state of Ohio will not be mandating that people get vaccinated. This is an individual decision that people will have to make, and government should not be involved in mandating it.”