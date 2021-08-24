One of them is Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the firm conducting the audit and a vocal proponent of pro-Trump election conspiracy theories. It's the latest in a string of delays for the audit, which was initially supposed to be completed in May, Rosalind S. Helderman reports.
It was a shocking but not out-of-character turn for the audit.
The controversial audit has been marked by cybersecurity bungles, a lack of adherence to basic auditing principles and myriad other self-inflicted wounds.
“As a Republican and as an election administrator, I worry about our country and I worry about the future of my party,” Trey Grayson, a former Republican secretary of state from Kentucky, said in a call with reporters. “I don't want bad ideas like this spreading to other states.”
Democratic and Republican officials who run elections are almost entirely united in opposing Maricopa-style audits.
The audit was run by partisans and lacks the rigors of conventional election reviews.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) released a 46-page “prebuttal” of the Cyber Ninjas report, deriding the auditors for ignoring basic cyber and physical security procedures such as limiting access to voting machines, ballots and tallying data. That meant there were effectively no checks preventing people helping to conduct the audit from falsifying results.
“Their so-called audit findings are not worth the paper they're printed on,” Hobbs said in the press call.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (R) sent a 38-page open letter addressed to fellow Republicans defending the legitimacy of the state’s 2020 election results and painting the Cyber Ninjas audit as biased and unprofessional.
He accused the auditors of being “wildly incompetent or intentionally damaging voter confidence.”
The National Association of Secretaries of State, which represents top state election officials regardless of party, voted nearly unanimously last week to approve a slate of recommendations for post-election audits that directly contradicts what happened in Arizona. Recommendations include being fully transparent about auditing procedures and laying out those procedures before an election.
The House Oversight Committee has battled with Logan over the audit’s lack of transparency. Democratic leaders of the committee demanded Cyber Ninjas produce any communications it has had with Trump and details about its financing by Friday.
But there’s still strong support for such audits among some Republican lawmakers in swing state legislatures.
- In Arizona, Fann and other GOP legislative leaders have butted heads with Maricopa County’s GOP-led Board of Supervisors, which roundly opposed the Cyber Ninjas audit.
- In Wisconsin, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R), leader of the state Assembly's elections committee, issued subpoenas to two of the state’s largest counties, Milwaukee and Brown, demanding that they turn over their voting machines to the legislature for a Maricopa-style review.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) has not yet signed those subpoenas, which would give them the force of law, and has said Brandtjen is misinformed about the state’s auditing process.
Vos has faced criticism from former president Donald Trump in the past over his auditing positions, but he met with Trump over the weekend to provide “details about our robust efforts in Wisconsin to restore full integrity and trust in elections,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The keys
A hacker has completed returning $600 million in stolen cryptocurrency.
The full return caps off a bizarre, two-week-long saga. It included the victim Poly Network writing an open letter asking the hacker to return the stolen money and the hacker claiming the theft was just “for fun.”
Before the money was returned it was the largest cryptocurrency theft in history.
Poly Network is returning the stolen funds to its users. The company did not respond to Motherboard's request for comment.
Hackers have breached hundreds of Microsoft email servers.
The hackers penetrated more than 150 of the vulnerable email servers in the past week, researchers at Huntress Labs said. The victims include seafood processors, auto repair shops and dental and law offices, CyberScoop’s Tonya Riley reports. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an urgent warning for organizations to protect against the hacks with a patch that Microsoft released in May.
Hackers exploited a different bug in Microsoft Exchange earlier this year. Microsoft said those hacks were initially conducted by a China-backed group. The hackers targeting Exchange servers now are less sophisticated, experts say. “Anyone with technical chops and a little bit of know-how could re-create and craft this attack chain,” Huntress senior security researcher John Hammond told Tonya.
Cyber insurance is at a “crisis moment,” executives say.
Two major insurance executives have warned about a sharp rise in premiums for cyber insurance in recent weeks, CyberScoop’s Tim Starks reports. It’s driven by a surge in ransomware attacks, which account for about 75 percent of cyber insurance claims.
“I think there’s going to be a breaking point,” said David Anderson, the vice president and head of major accounts at Lockton Cyber Technology Practice. “I just don’t know what it’s going to look like.”