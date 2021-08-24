Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is a “canary in a coalmine” in relation to the GOP’s relationship with Trump. The Republican governor and representative who turned on Trump said “he watched in horror as Trump seized the Republican party in 2016 and politician after politician sacrificed their principles and bowed before this bully who gave the perception of strength,” the Guardian’s David Smith reports. “He points to the example of his friend, fellow South Carolinian Lindsey Graham, a senator who at first denounced Trump but is now his regular golf buddy. ... ‘I would use him as a canary in the coalmine and the degree to which he has doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on Trump says everything. Whether you like him or not, he has a good political nose for his base. He knows South Carolina well and his reading the tea leaves is not to be dismissed.’”