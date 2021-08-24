The delta variant may be more dangerous to the unvaccinated than some other iterations of the virus. According to studies out of Canada and Scotland, patients infected with the delta strain were more likely to be hospitalized. Across the United States, hospitals are once again grappling with overwhelmed ICUs and fatigued health providers. (Administration officials are quick to message this as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Biden said it three times in his 11-minute remarks on the vaccination effort yesterday.)