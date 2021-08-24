What the relative chart shows is both how robustly Republican many states have become and how some regions, like the Midwest, have remained fairly balanced. We can look at this yet another way, showing the number of times (between zero and 18) that each state was between 50 points more Democratic or 50 points more Republican than the country overall since 1916. Those tall, outlined columns peppering the Midwest are the various times that rounding the margin in those states to the closest multiple of 10 landed it squarely at zero. In the South, by contrast, you see how often states voted far more heavily for the Democrats before 1964.