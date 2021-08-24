It is trivial to guess how Vance would have replied had Trump attempted this bit of footwork in late 2016, ginning up a fight with an established Republican lawmaker to impugn Muslims as dangerous. But, then, we are asked to believe that Vance has had a sincere change of heart over the past five years even as we are asked to believe that no one in Afghanistan has over the past eight. We are asked to believe that Vance is simply reflecting the smart position on welcoming refugees, assuming that those who aided the U.S. military also fall into the minority who in 2013 said suicide attacks might be an acceptable tactic.